EAST HARTFORD

Burglaries at Convenience Stores, Pharmacy in East Hartford Under Investigation

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Burglaries at multiple convenience stores and a pharmacy in East Hartford are under investigation on Monday.

Police said four suspects used crowbars to smash the glass in doors to get inside of four businesses on Main Street between 2:45 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The suspects spent about one minute in each location and then moved onto the next business, authorities said.

At each location, the suspects accessed ATMs, investigators said. Two of the convenience stores had no money in the ATMs, they added. It's unclear if any money was taken from the other two ATMs.

Local

Middletown 1 hour ago

Board of Education Meeting to Discuss Middletown School Unions' Claims of Harassment, Intimidation

first alert weather 1 hour ago

Much Cooler Weather Arrives to Start the New Work Week

All four businesses were closed when the burglaries took place.

The suspects are believed to be in a gray Hyundai Sonata with misused plates.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDburglary
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us