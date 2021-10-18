Burglaries at Convenience Stores, Pharmacy in East Hartford Under Investigation

Burglaries at multiple convenience stores and a pharmacy in East Hartford are under investigation on Monday.

Police said four suspects used crowbars to smash the glass in doors to get inside of four businesses on Main Street between 2:45 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The suspects spent about one minute in each location and then moved onto the next business, authorities said.

At each location, the suspects accessed ATMs, investigators said. Two of the convenience stores had no money in the ATMs, they added. It's unclear if any money was taken from the other two ATMs.

All four businesses were closed when the burglaries took place.

The suspects are believed to be in a gray Hyundai Sonata with misused plates.

The investigation is ongoing.