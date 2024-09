Police are investigating burglaries at a smoke shop and a liquor store and Cromwell early Thursday morning.

Police were called around 4:55 a.m. Thursday to investigate.

The burglars struck at Liquor World and Smoking Ape at 136 Berlin Road, according to police.

No one was hurt.

No additional information was available.