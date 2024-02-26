Burglars crashed into Southington smoke shop: police

Burglars used a vehicle to smash their way into a smoke shop in Southington early Monday morning, stole merchandise and left a lot of damage behind, according to police.

It happened at the Land Smoke Shop & Convenience at 722 West St. in Southington around 4:20 a.m.

Police said officers responded after a burglar alarm went off and they found three trash containers in the parking lot with items from the smoke shop.

The glass door and windows were shattered and shelves and merchandise were knocked over and scattered throughout the shop, police said.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle had backed into the front of the building and through the front door. Then several people got out of the vehicle, filled trash cans and bags with items from the store and walked out the front door.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Massarelli at 860-378-1643.