Burglars used a pickup to rip the door off of a Valero gas station at 269 Main St. in Windsor Locks early Friday morning, according to police.
Police said they received several 911 calls around 3 a.m. reporting a red pickup "smashing" into the Valero gas station and convenience store and several people breaking in.
When officers responded to investigate, the people involved were gone.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.
The front door and the building were damaged, and police said video showed multiple people using what appeared to be a chain attached to a truck to rip the front door off the building.
Police do not yet know if anything was stolen. They are investigating.