Rocky Hill

Burglars Strike at 4 Businesses in Rocky Hill Plaza Overnight

Police at Shunpike Village Shopping Center in Rockey Hill on February 24 2023
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating several burglaries at a shopping plaza in Rocky Hill overnight or in the early morning hours.

Police said there were four burglaries at the Shunpike Village Shopping Center at 825 Cromwell Ave. 

They responded to the plaza around 4:40 a.m. Friday to investigate after employees of Elizabeth’s Restaurant reported a burglary there.

When police checked the other businesses in the plaza as well, they found that The Jamaican Kitchen, Michel Angelo’s Pizzeria and Sweets By Jenna had also been burglarized.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No suspects were located.

The Rocky Hill Police Department detective division is investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Seguin at the Rocky Hill Police Department at (860) 258-7640 and reference case number 23-5670.

Local

connecticut weather 2 hours ago

Sunny and Colder Friday, Snowstorm Possible Next Week

Simsbury 10 hours ago

Connecticut Whale Captain Paves Way for Future Hockey Stars

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us