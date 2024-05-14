Burglars struck at two New Haven smoke shops early Tuesday morning

Police are investigating burglaries at two smoke shops in New Haven early Tuesday morning.
Police said officers responded to 841 Whalley Ave. at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday after an alarm went off and they found that someone had thrown a large rock through the front window and around $600 worth of vape pens had been taken.
Then, at 3:01 a.m., officers responded to Westside Smokers on Norton Street and found signs of a break-in. Police said cash and merchandise were stolen.
