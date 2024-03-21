Burglars use vehicle, chain and hook to steal ATM in Hartford: police

Burglars broke into a Gulf station in Hartford early Thursday morning and stole an ATM, according to police. They think the thieves used a vehicle and a chain with a hook to do it.

Officers responded to the Gulf station at 181 Franklin Ave. around 3:30 a.m. and found the front door, which is secured with a chain and lock, had been forced open.

They also found a chain with a hook that was left outside the gas station.

Police said it looked like the burglars used those and a vehicle to break the chained doors.

An investigation is underway.