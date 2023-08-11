Burglary at Avon home was similar to several others connected to group out of Chile: police

A man suspected in a burglary at a house in Avon over the weekend has been arrested and police said the burglary is similar to several others believed to be connected to a crime group based out of Chile.

Officers responded to a home on Far Hills Drive in Avon at 1:06 p.m. Sunday after a burglar alarm went off and they found the back sliding glass door broken and signs that someone had gone through areas of the residence.

A little later, there was a burglary in Simsbury and the vehicle description Simsbury police provided was similar to the vehicle neighbors saw on Far Hills Road, according to Avon police.

Then, police in the area learned that Canton police had found a vehicle matching the description and detained a person.

Avon police said Simsbury police took a man into custody, identified him through his Chilean passport, and items found in the vehicle tied him to the Avon burglary.

Police said the Avon burglary was similar to nine burglaries in town earlier in the year that they said were connected to a theft group originating out of Chile.

The suspect has been charged with burglary in the second degree and larceny in the second degree.