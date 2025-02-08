West Hartford

Burglary at gun shop in West Hartford under investigation

A burglary at a gun shop in West Hartford on Saturday morning is under investigation.

Officers responded to Tactical Boutique on Tolles Street around 3 a.m. for a report of an active burglary.

It was reported that the store's owner saw someone inside of the store on remote CCTV.

Police said at least one person was seen fleeing in a vehicle. That vehicle was reportedly later determined to be stolen.

The vehicle was found unoccupied shortly after in Hartford, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities stress that no guns or ammunition were stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information should call West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969.

