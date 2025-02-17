Burglary at West Hartford jewelry store under investigation

A burglary at a jewelry store in West Hartford over the weekend is under investigation.

Officers responded to Lux Bond and Green on LaSalle Road on Sunday around 3:25 a.m. after getting a burglary alarm call.

When police arrived to the business, they said they found the front door smashed. Another interior door was also damaged.

At least one person reportedly entered the business and damaged a display case. Multiple jewelry items were stolen, according to police.

The person is believed to have left the store in a white Hyundai.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8968 or email here.

Lux Bond and Green will be closed on Monday, but will reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m.