Burlington Ice Cream Truck Selling ‘Back the Bristol Blue' Milkshakes to Benefit Bristol Police Heroes Fund

The Farmstead Ice Cream Truck in Burlington will be donating the proceeds from sales of a special milkshake this weekend to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, which was set up to support the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were killed in the ambush-style shooting in Bristol last week.

The Farmstead Ice Cream Truck said it launched a limited edition “Back the Bristol Blue” milkshake in honor of the Bristol Police Department and Lt. DeMonte, Sgt. Hamzy and Officer Iurato.

DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were responding to a 911 call in Bristol last Wednesday night when they were shot in an ambush-style attack.

Iurato was shot in the leg and fired a single shot, killing the suspect. He went through surgery and was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.

DeMonte, who has the rank of sergeant, and Hamzy, who had the rank of officer, were promoted posthumously.

“With so many of our customers being both Bristol Police Officers and Bristol residents, we really felt the need to give back in some way,” a post on the Farmstead Ice Cream at Tonn’s Marketplace Facebook page says.

During the weekend of Oct. 21-23, Farmstead Ice Cream Truck at Tonn’s Marketplace will give proceeds of the “Back the Bristol Blue Milkshake” to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, which was set up at Thomaston Saving Bank to aid the victims’ families.

The Farmstead Ice Cream Truck Hours are Friday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.

Donations to support the Bristol Police Heroes Fund are being accepted at all Thomaston Savings Bank branches, online, and by mail. Learn more on the Thomaston Savings Bank website here.