BURLINGTON

Burlington Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 23-year-old Burlington woman has died after a crash on Saturday, according to state police.

The crash happened at Spielman Highway and Belden Road in Burlington just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

State police said the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek turned from Route 4 onto Belden Road and struck a motorcycle.

State police said Jena Marie Flammia, 23, of Burlington, was the passenger on the motorcycle and she was taken to UConn Hospital, where she died.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was brought to Hartford Hospital, according to state police.

The driver of the Crosstrek had minor injuries and was transported to UConn Hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

Local

Norwich 1 hour ago

Body Found in Norwich Park Identified as New York City Murder Victim

title 42 3 hours ago

Local Centers for Immigrants and Refugees Prepare for End of Title 42

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTON
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us