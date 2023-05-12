Burlington Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A 23-year-old Burlington woman has died after a crash on Saturday, according to state police.

The crash happened at Spielman Highway and Belden Road in Burlington just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

State police said the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek turned from Route 4 onto Belden Road and struck a motorcycle.

State police said Jena Marie Flammia, 23, of Burlington, was the passenger on the motorcycle and she was taken to UConn Hospital, where she died.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was brought to Hartford Hospital, according to state police.

The driver of the Crosstrek had minor injuries and was transported to UConn Hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.