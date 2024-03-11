Burlington woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to husband's death

A 76-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to her husband's death in Burlington several years ago.

The State's Attorney's Office said Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is accused of killing her husband, an 84-year-old doctor, at their home on Smith Lane in 2017.

Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested days after her husband was found dead. Police responded to the home for a well-being check and found Pierluigi Bigazzi dead.

Police believe Bigazzi was dead for several months before his body was found. His employer called police after not hearing from him for several months, authorities said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) ruled the man's death a homicide. After developing probable cause, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Kosuda-Bigazzi.

Investigators determined that Bigazzi's paychecks were being deposited into the couple's joint checking account from the time of his death until his body was discovered in February 2018.

Pierluigi Bigazzi was a faculty member at the University of Connecticut's medical school for more than 40 years. He was an internist by training and he specialized in immunology research. He also was a past educator of medical students about pathology and oncology.

Sentencing is set to take place on June 28.