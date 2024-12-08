Burning car found in woods near CT Audubon Society in Milford

Police and fire officials are investigating after a burning car was found in the woods near the Connecticut Audubon Society in Milford Saturday night.

A 911 caller from across the Housatonic River in Stratford told dispatchers they could see flames coming from the area of Smiths Point, according to fire officials.

Emergency crews responded to the area around 10:20 p.m. and found the car on fire in the woods. The car was about 75 feet from Connectiuct Audubon Society building.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the building.