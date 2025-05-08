Burning laptop thrown out window at Southington High School

A burning laptop thrown out the window at Southington High School prompted an evacuation on Wednesday.

Firefighters said they were called to a reported fire in a second-floor classroom. Crews saw smoke coming from inside, and determined no one was hurt.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called to the scene.

Authorities said the fire was contained to the laptop and was extinguished.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The school district said they're investigating whether this was part of a recent social media trend where people are intentionally causing fires with Chromebooks.