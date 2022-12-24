Hartford

Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week

NBC Connecticut

Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries.

Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning.

All four floors of the library suffered water damage and a lengthy clean up process is currently underway.

“While this situation is serious, we are thankful the damage is not more extensive,” said Hartford Public Library President and CEO Bridget E. Quinn. “The Hartford Fire Department was incredible in their response, as well as library staff who assisted today.”

Most of the computer equipment and furniture on the first two floors, as well as a portion on the third floor, were damaged as a result of the pipe burst. However, the library collections suffered far less damage.

More information is expected to be released as clean up efforts and damage evaluations continue.

