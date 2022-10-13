new haven

Bus Carrying Over a Dozen Kids Stopped for Driving Erratically in New Haven

030117 vanquishme
NBC10 Boston

New Haven school officials said a bus carrying approximately 20 children was pulled over Thursday afternoon because it was driving erratically.

The kids, in grades pre-K through 8, were coming home from Ross Woodward School.

Parents were called to pick up their kids. Any children who didn't have a ride were provided other transportation, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

One student was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven schoolsross woodward school
