Bus crash closes part of I-91 South in New Haven

A bus crash has closed part of Interstate 91 South in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

State police said the bus involved in the crash is a coach bus and had people on board.

The right lane on the southbound side of the highway is currently closed between exits 9 and 8.

There is no estimate for how long the closure will last.

No injuries were reported, according to state police.

