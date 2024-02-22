CT bus driver charged for allegedly pushing 9-year-old

State police arrested a Salem bus driver earlier this month who they say grabbed a 9-year-old and dragged him across the bus.

According to the arrest warrant, the bus dropped students from a nearby school off at a daycare in Salem on Jan. 5. Daycare workers called the Department of Children and Families after hearing from students that their bus driver had grabbed and pulled the 9-year-old down the bus isle in an attempt to separate two students.

After conducting an investigation, police arrested the bus driver, 47-year-old Bergeline Mesidor, on Feb. 8. She was charged with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the bus company, Salem School District and DCF but has not yet heard back.