Bus Driver For Waterbury Schools Tests Positive for COVID-19

A bus driver who works with the Waterbury Public Schools district has tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed Wednesday.

The driver, who works for Durham School Services, has been told to isolate for 14 days. The driver will have to provide medical documentation to return to work.

School and bus company officials said the driver wore a mask at the bus terminal and while driving the bus. Contact tracers will determine any close contacts.

The bus has been taken out of service for cleaning and disinfecting.

Officials said drivers undergo temperature checks when they arrive at work, and buses are disinfected between school runs. Social distancing is also enforced for students riding the bus, officials said.

"We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students and staff as that is our highest priority," a joint statement from Waterbury Public Schools and Durham School Services read.

Waterbury, which is one of the largest school districts in the state, has had several cases of COVID-19 reported. The district is using a hybrid learning model with cohorts to limit potential exposure and spread of the virus.