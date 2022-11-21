Middletown

Bus Driver Shortage Affecting 4 School Bus Routes in Middletown

A bus driver shortage is affecting several Middletown public school districts Monday morning and four bus routes have been canceled.

DATTCO, the bus company that hires drivers for the district, is again facing a shortage problem. It happened in October as well.

The Middletown bus routes that are affected include: Beman Bus 20, Beman Bus 203, MHS Bus 20 and Snow Bus 20.

Several cities and towns are dealing with bus driver shortages and the state has made several moves to try and help the situation.

A task force was created last year to assess the bus driver shortage in the state and to find solutions.

And the state Department of Motor Vehicles has streamlined the process of hiring and training drivers.

The commissioner of the DMV said it used to take up to six weeks to complete the background checks. Now it takes 24 to 27 hours for background checks to be available.

The DMV used to take up to six weeks to complete the application and the commissioner said it now takes seven to 14 days.

Bus companies say one of the benefits of being a bus driver is the flexibility of hours.

