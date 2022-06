A bus is on fire on Interstate 91 South in Rocky Hill, between exits 23 and 22S, and the two right lanes are closed, according to CT Travel Smart.

No passengers are on the bus and no injuries are reported, according to a Tweet from state police.

#CTtraffic I-91 South in the area Exit 22 in Rocky Hill there is a unoccupied bus fire. The right 2 lanes are closed. No injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/JMqFHGGuX1 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 1, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.