Bus schedules for Metro-North's Waterbury Branch changing as repairs continue

Damage to Metro-North’s Waterbury Branch near Seymour on Thursday, Aug 22, 2024 after heavy rains on Sunday caused a washout of right-of-way adjacent to the Naugatuck River.
Work is continuing to repair Metro-North’s Waterbury branch after storm damage in August and the MTA is modifying the schedule for buses transporting passengers on that route.

Starting Sept. 16, schedules for the buses that have been replacing trains on the line will depart earlier than normal train times.

Information on changes will be available through the TrainTime app or at mta.info.

More information on the damage is available on the MTA website.

