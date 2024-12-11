Haddam

Bus trapped under live wire with children inside in Haddam

By Angela Fortuna

school bus generic ct 1200
NBCConnecticut.com

A bus with over a dozen kids inside is trapped underneath a live wire in Haddam, fire officials said.

The Haddam Fire Department said firefighters are at the scene working to get 13 kids and a driver out safely.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A primary line fell on top of a bus on Maple Avenue as heavy rain and strong winds move through the state.

Eversource was called to the scene. Once they shut off power, all of the kids will be evacuated and put on another bus, according to fire officials.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries have been reported at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Haddam
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us