Hartford

Bushnell Park Ice Rink Reopening Delayed After Record-Breaking Warm Temperatures

NBC Connecticut

The ice rink at Bushnell Park in Hartford is expected to reopen either tonight or tomorrow after record-breaking warm temperatures closed it over the weekend.

Authorities said the rain and warm temperatures forced the rink to close on Sunday.

Temperatures were in the 60s all weekend and reached 70 in some parts of the state on Sunday.

Experts said they worked around the clock and hoped to reopen the rink today at noon, but cannot reopen yet.

The opening is now expected either tonight or tomorrow.

Before you visit the rink, you're urged to check their website to make sure they are open.

