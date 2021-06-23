‘Bushnell South' Vision Could Transform Part of Hartford

We’re learning more about a vision to transform the area around The Bushnell in Hartford.

On Wednesday, The Bushnell opened its doors for one of its first public events in a long time so people could hear more about what’s called “Bushnell South.”

From parking lots to a vibrant development in Hartford. People are learning more about the Bushnell South Vision. Watch live and learn more:https://t.co/KLBQFgGjzr pic.twitter.com/wPO8VhzZCo — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) June 23, 2021

It’s a project that pulls together the City of Hartford, the Capitol Region Development Authority, The Bushnell and others.

Their idea is a half-billion dollar development that would include residential, retail and public spaces.

“The Bushnell has existed for years in the middle of a sea of parking lots. It really needs to be in a vibrant and residential and business community,” said Bob Patricelli, The Bushnell board member.

“It links different centers in the city. It links downtown to the neighborhoods. It links the Capitol to Main Street. It weaves together residential areas around the park. Expands the park,” said Mike Freimuth, Capitol Region Development Authority executive director.

Supporters explained it could also bring in new tax money for the city and state.

It could take up to decade to bring this dream to reality with many steps including financing still to go.