Busiest Roads For Christmas Travelers Expected This Afternoon

Connecticut travelers hitting the roads Thursday for the Christmas holiday are sure to have a lot of company along the way.

AAA expects about 3.7 million New Englanders to drive to their holiday destination and Thursday afternoon is expected to be the busiest time to travel before the holiday.

The motor club says the heaviest traffic should be between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The number of drivers on the road is up about 23% over 2020, despite higher gas prices.

State police will be patrolling Connecticut's highways and both they and AAA wants to make sure everyone arrives at their destination safely.

“If you're traveling by car, please make sure everybody in the vehicle is buckled up. Eliminate the distractions put those phones down while you're driving and always drive sober," said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA.

For those returning home after the holiday Sunday, the roads are expected to be busiest between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. If your plans have you coming home on January 2, the heaviest traffic is expected between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.