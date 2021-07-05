Business Destroyed, Firefighter Injured After 3-Alarm Blaze in Meriden

Fire officials said a business on Pratt Street is completely destroyed after a 3-alarm fire broke out Sunday night.

Crews said they responded to Senia's & LuMy Boutique and Spa at 31 Pratt St. at approximately 7 p.m. The 2-story building houses residents and other businesses, officials said.

The fire was heavily involved at the business when crews arrived at the scene. Officials said the business was attached to other businesses in the plaza, so there was a fear that the fire would spread.

A third alarm was struck for additional personnel and the blaze was placed under control a short time after, crews said.

The fire was confined to the one business, however, extensive smoke damage was reported on the second floor.

A firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze. Officials said the firefighter suffered a minor injury and required medical evaluation. The cause is listed as undetermined, but officials believe the injury was caused from electrical in the ceiling.

Several nearby fire departments responded to the scene to help put out the fire.

No other injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal is investigating.