Business owner in Canton shot and killed bear

A business owner in Canton shot and killed a bear on Monday morning.

Police said it happened on Cheryl Drive and the man told them that he shot the bear in self-defense.

“The essential facts are that the bear had been in a trash bin and there was trash debris spilled. The business owner was cleaning up and the bear returned to the bin. The business owner said the bear advanced on him and he shot the bear in self-defense,” police said in a statement.

This is now a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection investigation, according to Canton police.