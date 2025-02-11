Waterbury

Businesses and homes evacuated after gas line is struck in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Multiple businesses and homes have been evacuated after a gas line was struck in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Police said the gas line was struck during construction activity on Baldwin Street.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Baldwin Street is currently closed between Warren Street and Laval Street.

All nearby businesses and homes have been evacuated, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone nearby is urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Eversource has been notified.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us