Businesses and homes evacuated after gas line is struck in Waterbury

Multiple businesses and homes have been evacuated after a gas line was struck in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Police said the gas line was struck during construction activity on Baldwin Street.

Baldwin Street is currently closed between Warren Street and Laval Street.

All nearby businesses and homes have been evacuated, according to police.

Anyone nearby is urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Eversource has been notified.