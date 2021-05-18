Businesses Prepare for Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions

On Wednesday nearly all the state’s COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. That includes capacity limits, outdoor masking, and indoor masking for people who are fully vaccinated. But those who are not fully vaccinated will still be required by the state to wear a mask indoors. And it’s also still up to businesses to decide whether they drop the restrictions or not.

At Jessica’s Color Room in Middletown, they’re booked up for the next two months. Owner Jessica Dudley says while last year was the worst year, this quarter may end up being her best.

“The last several weeks have been insanely busy with weddings that were rescheduled from last year, proms are now happening, graduations are happening,” said Dudley.

And while the state will lift nearly all business restrictions on Wednesday, Dudley says for the time being, masks will stay in place inside her salon for employees and guests.

“We just want to be safe for our guests because we’re just way too busy not to be here and to call out sick. So we have so many weddings we’ve committed to, brides, and we just don’t want to take the chance of getting sick,” said Dudley.

As the salon prepares brides for their big day, wedding venues are getting ready too.

“It’s been a very hard year for a lot of businesses, so the idea that we’re back to full capacity tomorrow is amazing. There's a very deep hole for lots and lots of companies to try to start to climb out of now, but the opportunity to do that is wonderful,” said Jonathan Jennings, executive vice president of the Connecticut Wedding Group.

Jennings says clients are happy to get back to feeling normal again. Guests fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at the Barns at Wesleyan Hills in Middletown, but they will still see some precautions in place.

“They’re going to see opportunities to sanitize their hands. They’re still going to see some plexiglass because we’re going to be cautious with that. They’re going to see a staff that is wearing masks for the time being,” said Jennings.

According to the CDC and Connecticut, the CDC’s recommendations and the state’s lifting of restrictions do not supersede a business’ ability to require masking. If you’re fully vaccinated, before entering any business, it’s a good idea to check to see what their policy is.