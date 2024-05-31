Businesses step in to support fallen trooper's family

Support is out there for the Pelletier family who is mourning the tragic and sudden loss of State Trooper Aaron Pelletier.

Some community members paid their respects at the Jude Lane Overpass in Southington, not far from where he was killed while conducting a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Some people left bouquets of flowers and a handwritten note for the family. Less than 24 hours after the collision, business owners around the state started to help.

"He was just so respectful," said Lesa Gemmell, manager of Leaps and Bones in Southington.

Gemmell has a special connection to the Pelletier family. Her son graduated from Southington High School with Trooper Pelletier in 2007.

"When I knew him the best, I actually worked at the high school, and I got to know him there, too," said Gemmell.

Gemmell is now lending a helping hand.

For the next four weeks, she'll be collecting donations online and in her pet store for the Pelletier family – and she isn't alone.

"You know, it just hits home for me," said Nicholas Poulin, CEO and founder of Raise the Standard.

Poulin runs an apparel company based in Windham and is selling T-shirts to honor Trooper Pelletier's sacrifice and service. He says 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Pelletier family, which includes his wife and two young sons.

"I have a 2-year-old son, and you know I'm a new father and seeing that you know the photo of him and his children and his wife, it just was like I can only imagine what she's going through," said Poulin.

He made posts on social media Thursday night, and within hours, has raised more than $5,000.

Poulin says he's working with a retired police officer in this effort.

He also has some friends who knew Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, a dedicated and professional state trooper who gave nine years to the force.

"You know, for someone who was trying to give back and help people - it's just really sad," said Gemmell.

But those we spoke to want the family to know – they're here for them in any way they can help.