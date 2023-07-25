Businesses struggle as East Haddam Swing Bridge construction continues

On Bridge Road in Haddam, there is frustration found in the silence.

“We can go out there and play ball in the street," said Larry Maggi, who has owned a business on Bridge Road for more than two decades. "Listen to it. You can hear it. There is nothing here."

Maggi's business, Fireworks Hearth and Home, is less than a mile away from the East Haddam Swing Bridge. The bridge is undergoing a major rehabilitation project and, as a result, Maggi said he has seen traffic through the area plummet.

"We’ve been standing here for a couple of minutes and you’ve seen three cars go by. Normally you can’t cross the road," Maggi said.

As part of the construction on the East Haddam Swing Bridge, crews have to completely close the bridge for more than a dozen 63 hour periods. The closure schedule is posted and updated here.

Fireworks Hearth and Home shares a building with Alan's Small Engine Service. Owner Alan Blaschik also estimated a 25% drop in business.

"It effects us drastically when the bridge is closed," Blaschik said.

The town of Haddam has a plan to help businesses affected on Bridge Street by offering financial relief.

"The main goal is just to keep these businesses in operation," said Haddam First Selectman Robert McGarry.

McGarry said that the town is working to set up a grant/loan program for the businesses affected by the swing bridge construction.

"It will start off as a loan and if the businesses are still there a year from now, which we certainly hope they all will be, the loans will be forgiven," McGarry said.

Businesses affected will be invited to apply for up to $20,000 over the five-month period when closures are scheduled this year. McGarry said they are hoping to dedicate $500,000 to the program, though the financial commitment and the final guidelines still have to be voted on and approved at a town meeting.

The grant program will be designed to help small, local businesses in the area who might depend on commuter traffic for part of their customer base. Eligible businesses will be asked to prove that the their sales have been affected.

McGarry said that the businesses on Bridge Road have been through a lot of construction hurdles through the years, from water mains to sidewalks and now the bridge.

"There are 12,000 cars a day that cross that bridge that aren't crossing it with the closures," McGarry said. "That stretch - we want to support."

The town meeting has not been scheduled yet, but McGarry is hoping that it will be held next month.

“Any little bit can help us out to keep us here," Blaschik said.