Comfort dogs greet holiday travelers at airport

More than 1 million people in Connecticut will be traveling this holiday season, according to AAA.

And 10.6% of the people will be traveling by air, which is about 112,412 travelers.

Throughout New England, that number is about 463,000, which AAA says is up 4.5% since 2022.

More than 110,000 passengers are expected to travel out of Bradley International Airport between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. CAA says that the busiest travel times are between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Holiday travel is almost synonymous with long lines and large crowds. Officials want people to pack their patience and arrive early.

“Yeah, one of the busiest days of the year. People are looking to reunite with family, go back home, and then you know already we’re in a great environment,” said Giselle Cortes, vice president of airport operations for Avelo. “We’re looking and breaking record numbers in travel here at Tweed, especially at Avelo.”

For many passengers, a little comfort is always welcomed during the stressful morning rush. That comfort can come in the form of a cup of coffee, a nice worker, or perhaps, in this case, a comfort dog.

“When we’ve got these guys here, we absolutely love the environment. You could tell there is a lot more smiles than usual," Cortes explained. “These comfort dogs have made a really big difference.”

Katie Connors, from Guilford, and her family were getting ready to board a plane to head down south to Miami.

“It’s great to travel over the holidays. The lines weren’t that bad and we’re all together so it’s fun and we’re excited,” Connors said.

Connors said even though they were excited to get to Florida, it was an early morning for her children. The dogs changed the entire family's mood.

“I think they’re a little tired this morning so when they saw the dogs, they immediately ran over and they’re just adorable and the temperament is really keeping us calm and less stressed during this holiday,” Connors added.

She admitted that holiday travel is stressful, especially with a family. However, a little planning and a little patience can go a long way.

“Leading up to the holidays, everyone is a little anxious but again, if you can just give yourself a little extra time and try to enjoy it, it makes it all much better,” Connors explained.

Airport officials suggest arriving at least two hours early for those traveling domestically and three hours early for those traveling internationally.

Travelers who are parking should check the airport’s website for updates on parking lot space or find off-site parking. Another option is to be dropped off by a family member, a friend, or use a taxi cab or ride-sharing service.