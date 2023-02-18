Busy Roadway in New Haven Reopens Following Shooting

Police in New Haven are looking into what led up to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

This all unfolded along the 300 block of Dixwell Avenue.

City officials said that they had received a report that a gunshot victim had walked in to Yale New Haven Hospital around the same time the shooting occurred.

A portion of Dixwell Avenue was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

New Haven Police are expected to release additional information at a later time.