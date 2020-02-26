David Ortiz

Buy Big Papi’s Stuff: Estate Sale at David Ortiz’s Weston Home

Ortiz's pots and pans appear to be for sale, as well as a waffle maker and an unopened tent

By Eli Rosenberg

Exceptional Estate Sales

You probably can't hit a home run quite like Red Sox legend David Ortiz. But you can own his mirror, his chair and his lamp.

More than 350 items belonging to Big Papi will go up for sale Saturday morning. Exceptional Estate Sales posted photos of the merchandise.

Inside Ortiz's home in Weston, Massachusetts, there is baseball memorabilia for sale, including his jerseys. But there also plants, bathroom shelves and an Ortiz welcome mat.

Ortiz's pots and pans appear to be for sale, as well as a waffle maker and an unopened tent.

It all gives a window into Ortiz's domestic world, one tea cup set and printer at a time.

