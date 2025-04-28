Buy now, pay later apps being used to pay for groceries as prices rise

As groceries prices continue to rise, a survey by the Lending Tree found that people are using buy now, pay later (BNPL) applications to pay for groceries.

“These are financing options that allow people to split the cost of a purchase into four installments over six to eight weeks with no interest,” Miranda Margowsky said.

Margowsky is the head of communications for the Financial Technology Association, which represents BNPL companies including Klarna, Afterpay, PayPal and Zip.

According to the Lending Tree survey, 25% of people that are already using BNPL loans say they use it for groceries.

“What it speaks to is the sense of urgency that people have, that consumers have in terms of paying for food for their home," Connecticut Food Association President Wayne Pesce said.

The survey also found that 41% of the people say they’ve made late payment on a BNPL loan.

“It’s a good idea,” Louis Dellarocca said. “Whatever helps people, especially families. I mean it’s probably something they’d be really happy about.”

Dellarocca said he shops for groceries a couple times a week and easily spends over $100 each time. He said he’d rather pay for his groceries up front instead of taking a BNPL loan.

“I would suggest people be very careful in determining how they’re going to utilize that,” Quinnipiac University Entrepreneurship and Strategy professor Emeritus David Cadden said. “And be assured that they can pay on the date that they’re supposed to pay out.”

Margowsky said there are some safeguards in place to protect consumers.

“Many of the companies we represent, if a consumer is late on a payment, they will cut them off from using that service,” she said. “That means that you can't continue incurring debt if you haven't resolved an ongoing payment.”

Still, experts say you should be careful when it comes to borrowing money.

“The pros are that you're able to get a large amount of groceries even if you don't have the cash right now,” Cadden said. “The negative part is even for those systems that have no interest payments, you have to carefully read to see if there are hidden fees.”