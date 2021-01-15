By the Numbers: Mega Millions Up to $750M; Powerball at $640M

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is now up to $750 million and the estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night is $640 million. Together, they are worth $1.39 billion.
According to the Connecticut Lottery, this is the highest combined jackpot for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when it was $1.5 billion and this is the second time in history that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $600 million since then.
Mega Millions (Drawing tonight)
- Estimated annuity: $750 million
- Estimated lump sum: $550.6 million
- Thirty-four drawings in latest jackpot run
- Ties for the longest jackpot run in Mega Millions history with 2016
- If won, this would be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history
- The last jackpot hit Sept. 15, 2020. The jackpot was $120 million and the ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
- The Mega Millions jackpot was hit five times in 2020
- There has never been a 100% Mega Millions jackpot winner in Connecticut
Mega Millions Top 10 Jackpots
- $1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 in South Carolina
- $750 million -- tonight's draying
- $656 million 3/30/2012 in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland
- $648 million 12/17/2013 in California and Georgia
- $543 million 7/24/2018 in California
- $536 million 7/8/2016 in Indiana
- $533 million 3/30/2018 in New Jersey
- $522 million 6/7/2019 in California
- $451 million 1/5/2018 in Florida
- $437 million 1/1/2019 in New York
Powerball (Drawing Saturday)
- Estimated annuity: $640 million
- Estimated lump sum: $478.7 million
- There have been 34 drawings in the latest jackpot run
- This is the longest jackpot run in Powerball history
- If won, this would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history
- The last Powerball jackpot hit on Sept. 16, 2020 in New York
- The Powerball jackpot was hit seven times in 2020
- The last Powerball jackpot win in Connecticut was on June 23, 2012 in Seymour. It was for $60 million
- The largest Powerball jackpot in Connecticut was on November 2, 2011 in Greenwich. It was $254.2 million
