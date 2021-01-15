By the Numbers: Mega Millions Up to $750M; Powerball at $640M

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is now up to $750 million and the estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night is $640 million. Together, they are worth $1.39 billion.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, this is the highest combined jackpot for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when it was $1.5 billion and this is the second time in history that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $600 million since then.

Mega Millions (Drawing tonight)

Estimated annuity: $750 million

Estimated lump sum: $550.6 million

Thirty-four drawings in latest jackpot run

Ties for the longest jackpot run in Mega Millions history with 2016

If won, this would be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history

The last jackpot hit Sept. 15, 2020. The jackpot was $120 million and the ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

The Mega Millions jackpot was hit five times in 2020

There has never been a 100% Mega Millions jackpot winner in Connecticut

Here are some tips in case you do win.

Mega Millions Top 10 Jackpots

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 in South Carolina $750 million -- tonight's draying $656 million 3/30/2012 in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland $648 million 12/17/2013 in California and Georgia $543 million 7/24/2018 in California $536 million 7/8/2016 in Indiana $533 million 3/30/2018 in New Jersey $522 million 6/7/2019 in California $451 million 1/5/2018 in Florida $437 million 1/1/2019 in New York

Powerball (Drawing Saturday)

Estimated annuity: $640 million

Estimated lump sum: $478.7 million

There have been 34 drawings in the latest jackpot run

This is the longest jackpot run in Powerball history

If won, this would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history

The last Powerball jackpot hit on Sept. 16, 2020 in New York

The Powerball jackpot was hit seven times in 2020

The last Powerball jackpot win in Connecticut was on June 23, 2012 in Seymour. It was for $60 million

The largest Powerball jackpot in Connecticut was on November 2, 2011 in Greenwich. It was $254.2 million

If you or someone you care about has a gambling problem, help is available.

Call (888) 789-7777, text “CTGAMB” to 53342 or visit CCPG.ORG/CHAT.