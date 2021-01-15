mega millions

By the Numbers: Mega Millions Up to $750M; Powerball at $640M

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is now up to $750 million and the estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night is $640 million. Together, they are worth $1.39 billion.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, this is the highest combined jackpot for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when it was $1.5 billion and this is the second time in history that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $600 million since then.

Mega Millions (Drawing tonight)

  • Estimated annuity: $750 million
  • Estimated lump sum: $550.6 million
  • Thirty-four drawings in latest jackpot run
  • Ties for the longest jackpot run in Mega Millions history with 2016
  • If won, this would be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history
  • The last jackpot hit Sept. 15, 2020. The jackpot was $120 million and the ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
  • The Mega Millions jackpot was hit five times in 2020
  • There has never been a 100% Mega Millions jackpot winner in Connecticut

Here are some tips in case you do win.

Mega Millions Top 10 Jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 in South Carolina
  2. $750 million -- tonight's draying
  3. $656 million 3/30/2012 in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland
  4. $648 million 12/17/2013 in California and Georgia
  5. $543 million 7/24/2018 in California
  6. $536 million 7/8/2016 in Indiana
  7. $533 million 3/30/2018 in New Jersey
  8. $522 million 6/7/2019 in California
  9. $451 million 1/5/2018 in Florida
  10. $437 million 1/1/2019 in New York

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Inauguration Day 3 hours ago

Nothing to Compare to Biden's High-Security Inauguration Since Lincoln's Before the Civil War: David Fahrenthold

Covid-19 Vaccine 17 hours ago

[LX-NATL] The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Is Off to a Bumpy Start: Here’s How to Get it Back on Track

food insecurity 19 hours ago

10 Easy Ways to Help Families Battling Hunger or Food Insecurity

Powerball (Drawing Saturday)

  • Estimated annuity: $640 million
  • Estimated lump sum: $478.7 million
  • There have been 34 drawings in the latest jackpot run
  • This is the longest jackpot run in Powerball history
  • If won, this would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history
  • The last Powerball jackpot hit on Sept. 16, 2020 in New York
  • The Powerball jackpot was hit seven times in 2020
  • The last Powerball jackpot win in Connecticut was on June 23, 2012 in Seymour. It was for $60 million
  • The largest Powerball jackpot in Connecticut was on November 2, 2011 in Greenwich. It was $254.2 million

If you or someone you care about has a gambling problem, help is available.
Call (888) 789-7777, text “CTGAMB” to 53342 or visit CCPG.ORG/CHAT.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsPowerball
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us