New Haven

Bystander injured during street takeover on Q Bridge in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A bystander was injured during a reported street takeover on the Q Bridge in New Haven on Saturday.

State police said they were called to Interstate 95 in the area of the Q Bridge at 1 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The bridge was shut down by participants of the street takeover. At least one vehicle did donuts across all lanes of traffic while setting off fireworks, according to troopers.

The large group of people started to disperse when police got to the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said a pedestrian bystander was injured "as a result of reckless behavior" and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us