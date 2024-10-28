Bystander injured during street takeover on Q Bridge in New Haven

A bystander was injured during a reported street takeover on the Q Bridge in New Haven on Saturday.

State police said they were called to Interstate 95 in the area of the Q Bridge at 1 a.m.

The bridge was shut down by participants of the street takeover. At least one vehicle did donuts across all lanes of traffic while setting off fireworks, according to troopers.

The large group of people started to disperse when police got to the scene.

Police said a pedestrian bystander was injured "as a result of reckless behavior" and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.