Café in New London closed after fire

Muddy Waters Café on Bank Street in New London is closed after a fire early Thursday morning.

The coffee shop posted on social media that it will be closed until further notice.

A post on the Facebook page for New London Firefighters, IAFF Local 1522 says they responded just before 6 a.m., found a fire in the basement and they have extinguished it. They said there were no injuries.

The cafe posted that the fire started before the shop opened and they are grateful that no one was injured.