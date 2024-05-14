Caitlin Clark to make WNBA debut in Conn. tonight at Mohegan Sun

It's a big night for Caitlin Clark as she makes her WNBA debut in Connecticut on Tuesday. Her team, the Indiana Fever, is facing off against the Connecticut Sun.

The president and general manager of Mohegan Sun said this is the most popular Sun game they've ever had and it is having a massive impact on the WNBA.

“This is one of the biggest games in WNBA history. Our arena is sold out, it’s our most popular game. Even more popular than when we played in the finals," said Mohegan Sun president and general manager Jeff Hamilton.

Tickets are being resold for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

“We’re excited to be the first team playing Indiana. The anticipation and just all the enthusiasm going into the season has really been great for the women’s game and it's been long overdue," said Connecticut Sun General Manager Darius Taylor.

At Mohegan Sun, fans are excited to see Clark make her WNBA debut. She is a former Iowa Hawkeye who broke a number of records during her senior year with the team. She even became the all-time NCAA leading scorer for both women and men.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN 2, ESPN + and Disney +.