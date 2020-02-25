Call For Safety Measures After Fatal Pedestrian Accidents

Despite stepping up enforcement efforts, four pedestrians have been killed in New Haven since the start of the new year.

Surveillance video from earlier this month captures a driver hitting a woman crossing the street with the help of a walker. It’s at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Blake Street on February 13.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said while thankfully the woman survived, more work needs to be done.

“There’s a warrant out for that individual that was driving for reckless driving and I think we need to make it clear that New Haven is not a place where people can drive dangerously and jeopardize the lives of our residents.”

Carolyn Lusch works at the location where surveillance cameras captured this terrifying video.

“I think it speaks to the culture of reckless driving in New Haven. It scares me because I walk here every day with my 2-year-old in a stroller to get him to daycare and back.”

Despite increased enforcement, Elicker hopes a combination of more enforcement, new infrastructure to force drivers to slow down, and driver awareness can make the city streets safer in the future.

“We’ve pulled over more than 1,000 people more thank during the same time period last year over the last two months,” said Elicker.

Lusch is fighting for the safety of her child and the community as a member of a group called “Safe Streets New Haven.”

“I think it’s really easy to dehumanize people when you’re behind the wheel because you’re just fighting for space when you’re on the road….but I think if you just realize everyone who is out there is a person with a life, that would be great.”

The group Watch for Me CT said this problem isn’t just a New Haven one.

They say so far this year, they’ve learned of at least 13 pedestrian deaths in our state.