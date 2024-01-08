Call reporting domestic violence in West Haven led to evacuations

Police responded to First Avenue in West Haven on Monday morning to investigate what they called a domestic violence complaint and they are investigating.

Dispatchers who were taking the call heard what might have been a gunshot and officers responded around 10:18 a.m. and evacuated homes nearby.

They were able to reach people inside the home the call came in about, everyone came out and police said they detained them.

No one was injured and police are working to determine what happened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This was an isolated incident, according to police, and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is underway.