Hartford

Calling All Brothers welcomes Hartford students back to school

“Imagine Super Bowl weekend and your two best teams are playing, and you're walking into the stadium, and it's just energy. It's electrifying, and it is a place that you want to be,” said Rev. AJ Johnson, with Calling All Brothers.

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a lively, energetic environment as Calling All Brothers welcomed Hartford students back into the classroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

Tuesday was the first day of school for thousands of students in the city.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Students were greeted with cheering, music, and high-fives as they entered the building.

“It's a place that's just electrifying with community people and people who care,” said Rev. AJ Johnson, with Calling All Brothers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Johnson said for nine years now, Calling All Brothers has focused on Hartford because as a community the children face different challenges.

“Any point in time in any one of our children's lives, they'll have to come to school with an uncle or a friend being shot by gun violence. They have to come to school living in a public housing unit that's deplorable, that has things that no other student has to contend with, but are still expected to show up and compete and to learn. So this is just allowing our children to know that they're not by themselves in these environments,” said Johnson.

Children are starting a new school year at a time when the Hartford Public School District dealt with a difficult budget year.

Local

Wethersfield 3 hours ago

Search crews find body of missing Wethersfield native in national park in Montana: officials

StormTracker 8 hours ago

Sunny and warm today, scattered thunderstorms possible tomorrow

Hartford Public Schools received additional funding from the state and city, which allowed the district to call back 80 certified staff members who initially received layoff notices, according to the superintendent, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

But, the district is still short special education teachers and speech and language therapy teachers as well as science and math teachers. The district is relying on substitute teachers to fill those gaps like it did in previous years, according to Torres-Rodriguez.

Torres-Rodriguez also said they are still working to reduce their chronic absenteeism numbers and finding ways to discipline students if needed, but keep them in school.

This article tagged under:

HartfordBack to school
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us