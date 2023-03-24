Calling Hours Friday for Political Pioneer Ann Uccello

Calling hours will be held Friday for Ann Uccello, a political pioneer who became the first female mayor in Connecticut.

Antonina "Ann" Uccello died on March 12 at the age of 100.

She was elected mayor of Hartford in 1967, becoming the first female mayor in the state, and served two terms.

Uccello’s political journey took her to Washington, D.C. In 1971 she joined the Nixon administration as the Consumer Affairs Director for the Department of Transportation and also served in the administrations of Presidents Ford and Carter.

Uccello grew up in Hartford and was the second oldest of five daughters of Italian immigrants.

She attended Weaver High School and continued her education at St. Joseph's College, Trinity College, and the University of Connecticut Law School.

Calling hours will be held at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the public is welcome, according to the obituary for Uccello.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church at 285 Church St. in Hartford.

Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

You can read more here in Uccello's obituary.