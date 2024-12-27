Calling hours to be held for Portland firefighter on Friday

Family and friends will begin the process of saying goodbye Friday to a Portland firefighter and selectman who was hit and killed by a car last week.

Shaun Manning, 58, was crossing Main Street in Portland on the evening of Dec. 18 when he was struck by a vehicle. He later died at the hospital. Manning was on the way to attend a town meeting when he was hit. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Manning was a lifelong Portland resident and a graduate of Portland High School. In addition to being a volunteer firefighter, he was also a member of the Board of Selectman. He was set to become the town's first selectman, replacing the outgoing first selectman who resigned his position.

Calling hours for Manning are being held Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Portland High School.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Funeral services will also be held at Portland High School beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will be in the Swedish Cemetery in Portland.