Calls for action following reported attack on Muslim students in Waterbury

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says its Connecticut chair joined the parents of two 13-year-old girls who were attacked at Wallace Middle School to meet with the principal and Waterbury Police on Wednesday.

We’re told the seventh-grade twins were injured after being beaten by fellow students and having their hijabs ripped off earlier this month, according to CAIR.

“We were told by the school, and the parents were told, that the aggressors who were involved are no longer going to be at the school,” said Farhan Memon, of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Police said a 12-year-old started the fight and she was referred to a youth diversionary program.

In a statement, Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo wrote in part:

“Our goal is to ensure that every student feels safe at school and that the school remains a welcoming environment, respectful of all beliefs."

Officers are investigating claims the girls might have been targeted because of their religion and are working to determine if this should be considered a hate crime.

CAIR is urging a thorough investigation of the attack and says the school is looking into claims the girls were bullied in the weeks leading up to it.

They’re also calling for school-wide anti-bulling training and public reporting of verified bullying incidents.

Sumaya Syed, a 6th grader at the school, started wearing her hijab a couple of weeks ago.

“I wanted to wear it because it was Ramadan and I wanted to follow the religion,” Syed said.

Her father says his older daughter had her hijab ripped off before and now worries for his younger one.

“I think she would probably be the next victim. Maybe not today, not tomorrow, but definitely down the road. It's going to happen. It's just how Muslims are being treated and how they're being targeted. And we're here to make change,” said Fahd Syed, of the Waterbury Human Rights Commission.