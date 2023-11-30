Calls for Gaza ceasefire at New Haven tree lighting

There was a show of support for Palestinians at a holiday event in New Haven on Thursday.

It comes as people in our state also push for more hostages to be freed from Gaza.

Thursday marked day eight of a ceasefire in Gaza as more hostage and prisoner exchanges continued. Some are hoping for the truce to become permanent.

There was a vigil and then a march as people hoped to send a message to the crowd gathered for the New Haven tree lighting.

“We are here to call for a ceasefire and we are here to heed the demands of Palestinians,” Rabbi May Ye, New Haven Mending Minyan, said.

A group called Jewish Voice for Peace organized the event. They are concerned about the thousands who have reportedly died in Gaza and the massive destruction of homes there.

“This is not a time to be festive. We must be in mourning. And in that grief we must mourn the dead,” Ye said.

While they are calling for a lasting ceasefire, a truce has been underway amid ongoing swaps of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

“I wear the dog tags that say bring them home now,” Rachel Levy, Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut executive director, said.

Levy said with the release of Liat Beinin, she called the Israeli-American citizen’s family in Waterford to congratulate them Thursday morning.

But then later had to call again to offer condolences when reports came out that Beinin’s husband – Aviv – had actually been killed back on Oct. 7.

“This whole time that we were praying for him to be set free, we didn't realize he had been killed that day of the, you know, the day his wife was taken hostage,” Levy said.

Levy believes Hamas cannot be allowed to win.

“This is everybody who believes in moral humanity needs to be a part of standing with Israel, fighting for democracy, fighting against terrorism, just like we did after 911,” Levy said.

Congressman Joe Courtney said Liat and her family in Israel and Connecticut’s feelings of relief following her release are now buried in grief.