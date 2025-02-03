Calls for more housing development, greater eviction protection

Housing advocates believe the state is facing an affordability crisis.

On Monday, they rolled out ideas to help families with everything from renting to buying a home.

Some of the ideas are short-term help while others are a little more long range.

Think it might be tough to find an apartment?

One big reason: check out the state’s apartment vacancy rate. It was 3.5% last year, according to Consumer Affairs.

That’s part of why the group ranked Connecticut the worst state for renters, and some think those tenants need a little more protection.

“We're seeing this trend of mass clear-outs of tenants, often by out-of-state investors who are speculating on being able to raise the rent dramatically if they can get rid of everybody who currently lives there,” Luke Melonakos-Harrison, Connecticut Tenants Union, said.

The Connecticut Tenants Union is in favor of expanding a law requiring landlords to have grounds for an eviction or refusing a lease renewal.

People are already covered if they’re 62 and over or living with a disability.

Others think it’s really only a few bad actors out there and that changes like this could end up hurting a lot of good housing providers.

“The reality is that, you know, landlords need to be able to have that tool in their tool belt to deal with tenants that don't live up to their obligations under leases. And it's unfortunate that's in jeopardy right now,” Rep. Joe Zullo (R–East Haven) said.

Zullo worries landlords could end up selling to out-of-state groups and prices might only increase.

Right now, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom rental is $1,796, requiring an income of $71,837.

Something that’s already out of range for many renters, according to folks at the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Many of us know finding a place to call your home can be a big challenge in Connecticut.

There are eye-popping rents and house prices. And then there’s the scramble to nab a spot amid a large shortage.

“The need is exceptionally urgent. Connecticut is the most housing constrained state in the nation. We need about 130,000 units of affordable housing. People are on the street. People are being evicted,” Erin Boggs, Open Communities Alliance executive director, said.

The Open Communities Alliance thinks part of the solution is to create a new statewide zoning process. Think of it like a carrot and a stick to create more homes.

Communities should set a goal for affordable housing, then change zoning to help make it happen and ka-ching – they would get rewarded with state help.

But those who don’t could face penalties unless they have a good excuse.

Before breaking ground, some say hold up.

“At the end of the day, those solutions are crafted locally on a hyperlocal basis in some cases and because they're crafted locally they come up with results,” Zullo said.

Zullo sketched out an idea to use state funds to help drive small business development and smaller multi-family conversions.

And here’s a final number to leave you with. We’re told 92% of the residential land in the state is zoned for single family homes, a lot of times on big lots.

Zoning proposals have faced a tough battle at the Capitol. So, I asked supporters how confident they were feeling this time.

I’m told they’re optimistic they got it right this year after hearing concerns in previous years and making changes.