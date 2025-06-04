Calls for Gov. Lamont to veto housing bill

There are calls for Governor Lamont to veto a massive housing bill.

Opponents believe it strips away too much local control.

But supporters think the measure is misunderstood and will be helpful in tackling the state’s housing crisis.

While a major housing bill has already passed the House and Senate, some are hoping it can still be stopped.

Newtown’s first selectman wrote a letter calling on Lamont to veto the bill and some in other communities did the same.

“This sort of takes away our ability to do these things at the local level, figure out what's best for the town, and sort of exchanges it for top down approach,” A. Jeffrey Capeci (R – Newtown First Selectman) said.

The worries shared by towns and organizations are many.

Those include gutting some parking requirements, applying new affordable housing targets and streamlining certain conversions of commercial buildings to housing.

“We have over 4,000 residents who've sent petitions from well over 115 different municipalities within the state. So this is widespread concern,” Maria Weingarten from CT169 Strong said.

Supporters believe the measure will be helpful in improving the housing crisis in the state.

And top democratic lawmakers think it is misunderstood.

“Reading a lot of the letters they are sending I’m not sure they read the bill or are interpreting it correctly,” Rep. Jason Rojas (D – Majority Leader) said.

Housing advocates say towns will have a baseline of affordable units to plan for, which could involve changes to zoning and regulations.

And communities would be able to justify a lower number if the state goal is unworkable.

“The towns are in control of the process. They make their plans. They decide, you know, what they want it to look like and where it's going to go,” Hugh Bailey, Open Communities Alliance policy director, said.

Right now, the bill is on its way to the governor.

His office hasn’t responded yet to us if he’s going to sign it.

House democrats tell us the governor previously expressed that he backed the bill.